Senior Russian MP hails Putin-Macron meeting as step forward in bilateral ties

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia shares France’s approach towards enhancing bilateral cooperation, which was discussed at Monday’s talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at Fort de Bregancon. However, the two countries need to travel down a long path and abandon the policy of sanctions, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky told reporters on Tuesday.

"The outcome of the meeting between the Russian and French Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, at Fort de Bregancon was a step forward in both enhancing bilateral cooperation and tackling the most pressing current global issues. [The parties] discussed the Syrian and Libyan settlement, and stepping up the Normandy talks to resolve the conflict in southeastern Ukraine. All that is extremely essential for global stability and security," he noted.

He referred specifically to the French leader’s remarks about confidence in the future of Europe stretching from Lisbon to Vladivostok. "This is the Greater Europe concept pioneered by the great Charles de Gaulle. Of course, Russia supports and shares such approaches," Slutsky pointed out.

"However, in order to implement them, we need to travel down a long path and abandon the dividing lines on the common European continent," he went on to say. "And, of course, the anti-Russian sanctions imposed on Europe from across the pond are totally out of sync with this context."

"I believe that France, as one of the leading European powers, could spearhead the curtailment of the European Union’s policy of sanctions. To begin with, it would be logical to lift all restrictions from lawmakers, which contradict the very nature of parliamentarism. That’s my opinion," Slutsky concluded.

Monday’s talks between the Russian and French heads of state lasted for more than two and a half hours.