Coordination on global politics, economy impossible without China and India - Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Kremlin is confident that efficient coordination on issues of global politics and economy is impossible without China and India, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"As for relations with the Group of Seven, any cooperation should have an ultimate goal," he said, when asked whether Russia is ready for closer coordination with the Group of Seven even if the Group of Eight format is not resumed. "If we speak about coordination on global processes, such as politics, geopolitics or economy, naturally, it would be more efficient to do it with the participation of the world’s biggest countries. So, it doesn’t look logical to speak about macro-politics or macro-economics without China and India.".