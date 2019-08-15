Putin moves SCO, BRICS summits in 2020 from Chelyabinsk to St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to move the 2020 summit meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS from Chelyabinsk to St. Petersburg. The decree was published on the official werbsite of legal information.
At a meeting with the acting governor of the Chelyabinsk Region, Alexei Teksler, on July 19, Putin said that the Russia-chaired BRICS and SCO summits would be held in St. Petersburg, and not in Chelyabinsk that was originally selected as the venue. As the list of participants has expanded, some of the events will take place in Chelyabinsk, but the summits themselves, in St. Petersburg, Putin said.