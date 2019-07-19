Summits of BRICS and SCO will be held in St. Petersburg — Putin

MAGNITOGORSK, July 19. /TASS/. The summits of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) under Russia's chairmanship will be held in St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday with Chelyabkinsk Region's acting governor Alexey Teksler.

The summits were earlier planned to be held in Chelyabinsk. Putin noted that other events in the framework of Russia's chairmanship in BRICS and SCO will be held in Chelyabinsk.

"We planned to hold two big international events in Chelyabinsk — the summits of SCO and BRICS. In one organization, we have already started our chairmanship, in the other — we will be chairs next year. Because the number of participants in these events is increasing, we will have to hold associated events in two cities. We will hold several events in Chelyabinsk, but the summits will be held in St. Petersburg," Putin said.