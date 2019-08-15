Putin, Qatari Emir discuss bilateral ties, upcoming meetings

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed over the phone on Thursday cooperation between the two countries in various areas, the situation in the Persian Gulf and upcoming contacts. According to the Kremlin press service, the phone call was initiated by Qatar.

"[The two sides] discussed issues related to further development of Russian-Qatari cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as problems of ensuring stability and security in the Persian Gulf region. They also considered the schedule of bilateral contacts," the Kremlin said.