Russia demands UK provide facts of RT, Sputnik disinformation

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia demands that the United Kingdom provide specific facts showing RT TV channel and Sputnik news agency, which were denied accreditation to a media conference in London, spreading disinformation within 24 hours, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a response, published on the diplomatic agency’s official website on Tuesday.

"The refusal to accredit the Russian media sources the British Foreign Office explained in the following way - "We have not accredited RT or Sputnik because of their active role in spreading disinformation." Therefore, the British authorities publicly laid heavy charges against our news sources," Zakharova said.

"We are demanding that London provide specific facts that the corresponding statement was based on," the diplomat pointed out. "Otherwise, we will view the voiced accusations as slander, defaming the business reputation of the Russian media and a prominent example of fake news and disinformation.".