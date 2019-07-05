US still looking for ways to destabilize Venezuela, cautions Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The US continues to look for ways to destabilize the situation in Venezuela, however, people’s support for the government is strong, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Friday.

"The American policy aimed to exert maximum pressure on Venezuela remains unchanged. We note with concern that the US continues to look for means and methods of influencing the domestic policy situation in Venezuela from the viewpoint of its destabilization," he said. "The attempts to quickly achieve the goal of overthrowing the legitimate government have failed, just like the attempts to stage a coup d’etat. This is a testament to the vast support by the Venezuelan public for the legitimate government and President Nicolas Maduro."

Russia, in turn, will continue to facilitate the development of Venezuela’s military potential, Sergei Ryabkov added.

"We will continue our multifaceted efforts to develop partner relations with brotherly Venezuela. We will continue to implement projects in various areas, to hold events within the existing agreements that would strengthen the military potential of this country’s armed forces," he said. "Reports on Russia’s military presence in Venezuela have been debunked many times. I would like to reiterate that this concerns maintenance of equipment delivered there."