US Embassy in Russia states that Paul Whelan’s health deteriorated

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The health of the US citizen who is being held in the Lefortovo detention facility, Paul Whelan, has deteriorated, the US Embassy tweeted.

"Paul Whelan is receiving basic medical treatment in Lefortovo, but his state of health requires more than the detention facility can offer him. Our motion for an invited physician’s consultation was rejected; Paul Whelan’s health deteriorated," the embassy noted.

Whelan is a security director in BorgWarner, an automotive supplier based in Michigan. He is a citizen of four countries - the US, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and the UK.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained him on December 28, 2018, and a criminal case was opened against him under Section 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage), which stipulates from 10 to 20 years of imprisonment.