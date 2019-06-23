Putin says success depends on citizens’ trust in authorities

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The citizens’ support for authorities depends on the degree of their trust, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NTV host Irada Zeinalova.

"On the one hand, it seems to be simple: just perform your duty, do your job effectively and have a direct connection with people ... But at the same time, this is the most difficult thing, because ultimate success depends on whether there is trust in the authorities or not. Depending on whether there is trust or not, there is support from people or the lack of it. And if there is no support, then there is no result," Putin said in the interview published on the TV channel’s website.