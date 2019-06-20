Moscow shrugs off calls of US nominee for UN ambassador to up pressure on Russia

SOCHI, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow is not paying attention to statements made by Kelly Craft, a candidate for the post of the US ambassador to the United Nations, that the pressure on Russia must be increased, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"This is not surprising," Ryabkov said. "Perhaps present-day Washington is not picking up other candidates for this post. But we are used to such signals and are not paying any attention to them."

Speaking earlier in the week at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s session, Craft announced that Russia was not a friend for the United States and Washington would continue building up its pressure on Moscow.