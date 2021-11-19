Over 15,000 wildfires occurred in Russia this year — Ministry

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Over 15,000 wildfires engulfing an area over 10 mln hectares occurred in Russia this year, the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies told TASS on Friday.

"This year, the floods and wildfires were distinguished by their scale. More than 15,000 wildfires covering an area over 10 mln hectares were recorded on the country’s territory," the Ministry said.

To safeguard forests from fires, 68 municipal emergencies, eight regional emergencies and five inter-regional emergencies were declared in 23 regions.

"The Ministry is engaged every year in extinguishing forest fires during the fire season," the press service said. 50,000 individuals and 11,000 equipment units participated in forest fires control, along with 38 aircraft.