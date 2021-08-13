14 villages in wildfire risk zone in Yakutia — emergencies ministry

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Fourteen villages are in a wildfire risk zone in Russia;s Siberian Republic of Yakutia, Deputy Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan said on Friday.

"Fourteen populated localities are in the risk zone," he said in an interview with the TV Channel One.

He said that the fire situation in Yakutia is very tense.

Yakutia is one of Russia’s most fire hazardous regions. A fire emergency regime has been in place in Yakutia since July 1. A regional emergency was declared in Yakutia on August 8 when wildfires approached populated localities and economic facilities. According to the latest reports, 18 wildfires on an area of more than 434,000 hectares were put out during the past day and 21 new fires were registered.