Emergencies ministry’s Il-76 with 100 rescuers set off for Yakutia to put out wildfires

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. A Russian emergencies ministry’s Il-76 plane with the first team of rescuers has taken off from Moscow for the Siberian Republic of Yakutia, which is engulfed by wildfires, the ministry’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"A Russian emergencies ministry’s Il-76 plane with the first team of rescuers took off from the Zhukovsky international airport. Aboard are 100 specialists of the ministry’s Noginsk rescue center," the ministry said.

The ministry’s specialists will be deployed in the areas with the most difficult fire situation.

Apart from that, two Be-200 multi-role amphibious planes have been sent to Yakutia.

According to earlier reports, Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev at the instruction of President Vladimir Putin ordered to reinforce the taskforce that is extinguishing wildfires in Yakutia and sent two Be-200 multi-role amphibious planes and an Il-76 plane with 200 rescuers from the Russian emergencies ministry’s Noginsk and Tula rescue centers.

Yakutia is one of Russia’s most fire hazardous regions. A fire emergency regime has been in place in Yakutia since July 1. A regional emergency was declared in Yakutia on August 8 when wildfires approached populated localities and economic facilities. According to the latest reports, wildfires are raging on an area of 1.41 million hectares. Seven fires on an area of more than 253,000 hectares were put out during the past day.