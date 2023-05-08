Russia says its forces struck Ukrainian depot of ammunition, equipment in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian depot of ammunition and equipment in the Kharkov Region over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"A depot of ammunition and equipment of a Ukrainian battlegroup was struck in the area of the settlement of Balakleya in the Kharkov Region," he said.

According to the spokesman, more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, seven cars and a Msta-B howitzer have been destroyed in the Kherson area.

Tactical and army aircraft, rocket forces and artillery of the battlegroups of the Russian Armed Forces struck 96 Ukrainian artillery units in their firing positions, personnel and equipment in 107 areas over the past day.