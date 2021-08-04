Faster global warming will require revision of international agreements — expert

VELIKI NOVGOROD, August 4. /TASS/. Faster growth of the global yearly average temperature, which last year constituted 0.5%, will require revision of international agreements, Russian presidential representative for digital and technological development, Dmitry Peskov, has said.

According to observations by NASA and the Russian Academy of Sciences' monitoring station in Yakutia the average global temperature grew by 0.5% last year, refuting earlier forecasts the global climate would get 1.5% warmer on the average by 2030.

"This means that over five years to come we will have to revise all models of international agreements," Peskov said at the project and education conference Archipelago-2121 on Wednesday.

Peskov stressed that global climate change directly affected Russia's territory, which required the government's active involvement in the international climate agenda.

"As observations indicate, the Earth is getting warmer unevenly. There are territories where the average temperature growth measured not 0.59% but 5%, which is approximately ten times the world average. Russia is one of them. We are in the center of global climate change. Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia and the Northern Sea Route's coast see changes happen right now, during the current days and months, and the changes are incredibly fast," he concluded.

The Paris Agreement on counter-measures against the global warming was signed in December 2015. The participating countries agreed to prevent the global average temperature from rising by more than two degrees Celsius by 2100 in contrast to the pre-industrial era. Among other things the agreement envisages countries' voluntary obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Paris Agreement came into force on November 4, 2016. According to the United Nations, 189 countries, including Russia have ratified it by now.