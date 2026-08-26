Nepal flood death toll rises to 31 — police

NEW DELHI, August 26. /TASS/. More than 30 people have died in flooding in northern Nepal, local police said.

"The latest official figures show 93 injured, 31 killed and 93 rescued," police said.

The flooding struck northern Nepal on Wednesday morning. Preliminary reports indicate that the floodwave was caused by a snow-and-rock avalanche on the Nepal-China border, about 20 kilometers northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing.

Videos from surveillance cameras circulating on social media show a huge torrent of water sweeping away buildings, homes and bridges and overtaking people fleeing the disaster. Hundreds of people, including a large group of foreign tourists, are reported missing. Search-and-rescue operations continue.