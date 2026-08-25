Slovak police foils attempted arson at drone production facility

BRATISLAVA, August 25. /TASS/. The Slovak police said they have foiled an attempt to set fire to a drone manufacturing facility in eastern Slovakia; charges have been brought against three foreigners.

"Officers of the Bureau for Combating Organized Crime at Presidium of the Police Force thwarted a plotted arson at a plant in eastern Slovakia. The target was a facility manufacturing UAVs," it wrote on Facebook (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

The arson, if carried out, could have entailed human casualties and tangible damage. "There may have been upwards of 70 staff members on the premises at the time of the attack. The production shop is a facility with a value of tens of millions of euros," the police said.

The police foiled the arson attempt and identified the suspects. Charges have been brought against three foreigners. Two of them were detained in Slovakia, the third one - in Germany. Their actions were designated as a grave crime. According to the police, the crime was contracted by a third party.

The police seized a large amount of combustible mixture, tools, mobile phones, a mini camera and hand-made map. According to investigators, the suspects planned to use napalm.

The investigation continues. More details will follow, the police said.