FACTBOX: What we know about airgun incident at school in Krasnodar Region

KRASNODAR, May 12. /TASS/. A ninth-grade student brought an airgun into a school in the Gulkevichsky District of the Krasnodar Region on Tuesday and opened fire, injuring two of his fellow students, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

TASS has compiled the main details regarding the incident.

Circumstances

- A ninth-grade student brought an airgun into a school in the Gulkevichsky District of the Krasnodar Region and opened fire, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

Injuries

- Two students were injured, the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

- Medical professionals consider the injured to be in satisfactory condition, he added.

- The injured students are receiving all necessary medical assistance at the hospital.

- Law enforcement agencies told TASS that the injured students suffered minor injuries - bruises and contusions.

Investigation

- The Gulkevichsky District Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the airgun incident at School No. 1 named after M. I. Korotkov, where minors were injured.

- The office reported that Gulkevichsky District Prosecutor Vladimir Khlynov is on-site coordinating emergency services.

- The prosecutor's office has also begun a review of anti-terrorism legislation, and necessary measures will be taken based on the findings.

- The regional Health Ministry has sent psychologists to support the school's students and their parents, the governor reported.

- He also stated that an investigation will be conducted into the school's administration and the security organization.

- Additionally, a commission from the regional Education Ministry has been sent to the municipality.