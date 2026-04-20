Circus in Rostov-on-Don continues operations after tiger incident

ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 20. /TASS/. The circus in Rostov-on-Don, where a tiger leapt into the audience during a performance, continues to operate despite the incident, the circus’s information desk told TASS.

Previously, several videos of a tiger leaping over a wire mesh into the audience during a performance surfaced in the media. The investigators have initiated a criminal case under an article on providing services that do not meet safety requirements.

"The circus continues to operate, tickets are available at the box office," the information desk said.

According to the investigators, during a circus performance involving tigers, the protective mesh surrounding the arena collapsed. One of the predators left the arena and entered the audience area. No visitors were injured. The tiger was immediately captured by specialists and returned to its enclosure.

As part of the probe, investigators will assess whether safety requirements were observed in organizing the performance involving potentially dangerous animals. Law enforcement officials said that circus management, staff, and witnesses will also be questioned. In addition, a series of expert assessments has been commissioned to determine the causes of the mesh failure and the predator escaping the arena.