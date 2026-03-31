An-26 crash site discovered, 29 passengers, crew members died

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. The crash site of the An-26 military transport aircraft has been found with 29 people dead, including 23 passengers and six crew members, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Contact with the An-26 military transport aircraft was lost during a routine flight over Crimea at about 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on March 31.

"A search and rescue team has located the crash site of the An-26 aircraft. According to reports from the scene, six crew members and 23 passengers on board died," the ministry said.