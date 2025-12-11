Man, child killed, three others injured in accident at Russian university — ministry

PERM, December 11. /TASS/. A man and his young daughter were killed and three other people were injured in an accident involving a pressurization failure at a university in the Russian city of Perm, the Perm Region’s Territorial Security Ministry said.

"An accident occurred in an academic building on the premises of [Perm] Polytechnic University during a laboratory test today. <…> Unfortunately, a man and a child were killed, and three others were injured," the ministry reported.

According to preliminary information released by the ministry, a testing machine slipped from the hydrodynamic stand due to a failure in technological procedures.

The two killed people were the head of the company that manufactured the sample, who was not a university employee, and his minor daughter, a university spokesperson told TASS. A probe into why the girl was present at the site of the accident, a breach of safety protocols, is currently being conducted, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Investigative Committee’s department in the Perm Region confirmed that the accident had caused five casualties, including two fatalities and three injuries. A criminal case has been opened.