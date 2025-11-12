Child injured in blast in Moscow Region hospitalized in serious condition

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. A boy who tried to pick up a 10-ruble bill and was injured in the resulting blast in Krasnogorsk in the Moscow Region is undergoing treatment and remains in serious condition at the Leonid Roshal Children’s Center, the official Telegram channel of the Moscow Region’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The injured child has been hospitalized at the Leonid Roshal Children’s Research and Clinical Center. Following surgery, his current condition is assessed as serious. Doctors are providing him with all necessary medical aid," the statement reads.

According to Ksenia Mishonova, children’s rights ombudswoman for the Moscow Region, the boy’s fingers have been partially amputated.

The child who suffered wounds in Krasnogorsk in the Moscow Region had picked up an unidentified explosive device disguised in a gift wrapper with a 10-ruble bill attached. A criminal case has been opened, the Russian Investigative Committee said. It added that it continues establishing all the circumstances of the incident and individuals involved in the crime.