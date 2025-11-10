Death toll in Indonesia school explosion almost doubles, now nearing 100

TOKYO, November 10. /TASS/. The number of victims of the explosion at a school building in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, has risen from 54 to 96, the city’s police press service reported.

"According to the latest data, 96 people were injured and 29 have been hospitalized," said Budi Hermanto, head of the Public Relations Bureau at the Jakarta police.

Preliminary findings suggest that the explosion may have been carried out by a student who had been bullied by his peers. Police discovered an unidentified powdery substance in the suspect’s home, which is now being examined by investigators. The suspect remains in intensive care. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto suggested that the incident may be linked to the influence of violent computer games on children.

The explosion occurred on November 7 at the mosque of Senior High School No. 72, during prayer, according to eyewitnesses. Authorities have not confirmed any fatalities. Law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate the causes of the explosion and are considering the possibility of a terrorist attack, though police have not yet found evidence to support that theory.