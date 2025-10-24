Drone flies into apartment in Moscow Region city, injuring four adults, one child

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Five people, including one child, were injured in a drone attack on an apartment building in Moscow Region’s Krasnogorsk, Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported.

"A residential building in Krasnogorsk was damaged as a result of a drone attack. The drone flew into an apartment on the 14th floor. Five people were injured, including a child. Four were promptly taken to hospitals, where they are receiving the necessary medical aid," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor added that the child suffered a minor shin injury and a dislocated knee and was hospitalized. The adults were hospitalized with traumatic brain injuries, fractures, and shrapnel wounds.

Three apartments were damaged and partially destroyed as a result of the incident. Debris from the building's cladding and glass windows scattered over a distance of about 100 meters. In addition, residents of the building told a TASS correspondent that the explosion was "very powerful."

All emergency services, Russian Emergencies Ministry employees, and law enforcement agencies are working at the scene. District head Dmitry Volkov is also present.

According to him, the injured child is a boy born in 2017. Specialists inspected the building that was attacked by the drone, and an operational headquarters was set up.

The regional governor and district head stated that all victims and their families will receive necessary support.

A TASS source in the emergency services said that approximately 70 people were evacuated from apartments in the residential building.