Another earthquake rocks Kamchatka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 15. /TASS/. The residents of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky felt underground tremors with a magnitude of up to five, the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences told TASS.

"Instrumental intensity - up to five. The magnitude is being clarified," the agency said.

According to updated information, the magnitude of the seismic event has amounted to 6.5 with the epicenter 97 kilometers away from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

A major earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka on the morning of July 30, marking the strongest seismic event in the area since 1952. According to official data, the quake had a magnitude of 8.8, while the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service recorded it at 8.7. The main quake was followed by multiple aftershocks measuring magnitude 5.0 or higher. Authorities in Kamchatka Territory declared a high-alert regime, while the Severo-Kurilsky District of Sakhalin Region imposed a state of emergency. The earthquake triggered a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean, prompting alerts from Japan, the United States, and the Philippines.