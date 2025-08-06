Five people injured in shooting at military base in US state of Georgia — TV

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. At least five people were injured in a shooting at the Fort Stewart military base in the US state of Georgia, Fox News reported.

The shooter was detained, it said.

"Five people are injured, no confirmed dead at this point. The suspect is in custody," the TV channel reported live. Information about the health of the victims has not yet been provided.

The host of the TV channel quoted unconfirmed reports of a possible second shooter "barricading himself in the room."

Fort Stewart is one of the largest bases in America, home to several thousand troops. In January, it was reported that two soldiers were killed in vehicle accident during drills at the base.