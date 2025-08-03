{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Krasheninnikov Volcano in Kamchatka starts to erupt first time in history of observations

The Kamchatka department of the Russian emergencies ministry said plumes of ash rose to the altitude of 6 kilometers
© Kronotsky Nature Reserve/TASS

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. For the first time in the history of observations, the Krasheninnikov Volcano in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Kamchatka has started to erupt, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said.

"An explosive eruption of the Krasheninnikov Volcano began at 4:50 p.m. GMT on August 2, spewing ash to the altitude of up to 3-4 km above the sea level. This is the first eruption of this volcano in the history of observations," the organization said in a statement.

In turn, the Kamchatka department of the Russian emergencies ministry said plumes of ash rose to the altitude of 6 kilometers.

"The column of ash is spreading eastward from the volcano and towards the Pacific Ocean. There are no populated areas on its way. <…> There are also no registered tourist groups in the vicinity of the volcano," rescuers said.

Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall
Nearly half of Crocus terror attack victims died in fire
According to documents, around 70 people out of 149 had no gunshot or other wounds
About 100 Palestinians killed, over 1,000 injured in Gaza in 24 hours — Health Ministry
Thus, the death toll in the Gaza conflict has risen to 60,430 since October 2023
Under current leaders, Germany and Europe degrade into ‘Fourth Reich’ — Lavrov
As an example, the top Russian diplomat recalled European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s plans to raise 800 billion euro allegedly for defensive needs
UN has no comment yet on Trump's statement on deployment of nuclear submarines
On Friday, US President wrote on Truth Social that he had ordered the relocation of US submarines "to the appropriate regions" in case there was something serious behind Medvedev's statements
IN BRIEF: Putin on Oreshnik, disappointment in talks, corruption in Ukraine
According to the Russian leader, all the frustrations in the negotiation process stem from "excessive expectations"
IDF reports eliminating Hamas’ Beit Hanoun battalion
According to the army press service, the last fighters from this key militant unit surrendered to the Israeli military on August 2
Russia destroys 10 Ukrainian assault groups in Yunakovka — security forces
The Ukrainian army had restored the combat capability of its units in the Sumy Region, for which three amphibious brigades were completed: the 80th and 95th separate assault brigades and 71 separate jaeger brigade
Indian authorities did not give guidance to stop buying Russian oil — source
No instructions were also given regarding oil imports from other sources instead of Russia
Top US diplomat highlights need to prevent direct military conflict with Russia
A direct military conflict should never be allowed to happen, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said
Russia continues to rearm its air defense troops with S-350, S-400 systems
Russian Radio-Technical Troops are receiving advanced Nebo-M, Kasta-VM and Podlet-M radar systems, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Maksimtsev said
Source says India's purchases of Russian oil legal
The source also pointed out that Indian oil companies do not purchase Iranian or Venezuelan oil, both of which are subject to US sanctions
IMOEX2 Index accelerated decline amid Trump's statement on nuclear submarines
As of 08:19 p.m. Moscow time, the Moscow Exchange index slowed its decline to 0.5% and reached 2,722.78 points
Musk calls upon EU countries to leave community
The businessman made this statement in response to the news report saying that Ireland is obliged to receive refugees seeking shelter in the EU, despite the appeal of Ireland against this obligation
Bank of Russia considering deadline to terminate Visa, Mastercard cards servicing
Urgent replacement of such cards is not required and they continue functioning as usual, the Central Bank said
US Army Ranger among mercenaries eliminated in Bryansk Region — expert
One of the destroyed mercenaries was linked with the 75th Ranger Regiment, which is a deep reconnaissance unit specializing mainly in staging acts of sabotage behind enemy lines and destroying military infrastructure facilities and airfields, Alexander Stepanov noted
NATO believes Russia succeeds in creating buffer zone in Ukraine
According to the report, the Russian military-industrial complex consistently supplies the Russian army with heavy equipment and produces approximately 3 million artillery shells per year, while the United States produces less than 1 million over the same period
Gaza receives 90 humanitarian aid packages from five countries — IDF
According to the statement, "the IDF will continue to work in order to improve the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, along with the international community, while refuting the false claims of deliberate starvation in Gaza"
Peace in Ukraine will be achieved when West understands that it cannot join NATO — Orban
He thinks that the main reason behind the ongoing conflict was Ukraine’s NATO ambitions supported by the previous US administration and the majority of Western European countries
Bulgaria declaring Russia ‘sponsor of terrorism’ not to go unanswered — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Bulgaria’s declaration is detached from reality
FBI hides Trump's name in Epstein case documents before publication — news agency
Bloomberg emphasized that being mentioned in the documents cannot be considered evidence of involvement in the financier's criminal activities
Putin explains his remarks about Vladimir Lenin
Earlier, Putin said Lenin had "planted an atom bomb under the building called Russia and that bomb went off a while later"
By supplying weapons to Kiev, West wants to exert pressure on Russia — US diplomat
According to US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, president Donald Trump is growing increasingly disappointed by what he sees as the lack of significant progress in the Ukrainian conflict settlement
US, UK decide to nominate ex-top commander for Ukrainian president — Russian intel agency
"Andrey Yermak and Kirill Budanov ‘snapped a salute,’ while securing promises from the Anglo-Saxons to let them keep their present positions," the SVR pointed out
US Senate not to approve anti-Russian sanctions bill until fall — The Hill
The media outlet noted that "Republican senators are getting ready to leave Washington without advancing a major sanctions bill against Russia
Pentagon provides no details on Trump's order to relocate two submarines
US president claimed that Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev had made "extremely provocative statements"
Gutsul’s trial to determine Moldova’s future for years — Russian diplomat
"Hopefully, common sense will win out in Chisinau and the Moldovan government will get back to observing the law, regardless of the current regime’s political goals," Maria Zakharova said
US envoy to NATO expects Putin to respond to Trump's statements
Russian leader is going to react to not only the United States weapons being readily available to the Ukrainians at Europe's expense, "he's also going to respond, obviously, to this tariff," Matthew Whitaker believes
Plans to replace Zelensky indicate West’s readiness for serious talks — expert
According to retired Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Bosshard, replacing Zelensky "was a necessary condition" for "serious negotiations between Ukraine and Ukraine on a ceasefire"
Putin is ‘tough cookie,’ Trump says
The US leader said it in an interview with Newsmax television
Hamas not to lay down arms while Israeli intervention continues
"We are reiterating that the resistance and its weapons are the national and legitimate right while the occupation continues," the statement emphasized
Ex-president of Colombia sentenced to twelve years of imprisonment
The verdict was pronounced at the court session streamed on the website of the Caracol Radio
Number of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets in service increases
According to Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Maksimtsev, the Russian Aerospace Forces are receiving advanced Su-35S air superiority fighters and modernized Su-34M fighter-bombers
Foreign Ministry says La Repubblica journalist distorts truth about Russia
The ministry said that Rosalba Castelletti "provoked such a scandal" that the Italian Foreign Ministry even summoned the Russian ambassador
Russian-Chinese naval exercise begins in Vladivostok
The exercises will be led by Russian Vice Admiral Denis Berezovsky and Chinese Vice Admiral Liu Zizhu
Russia in Donbass is taking back what is its own — Putin
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, criticizing the Kiev authorities, noted that they do not understand how successfully the Russian Armed Forces are operating
Almost 70 earthquakes registered in Kamchatka in past 24 hours
The aftershock process is expected to continue for several months
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Medvedev reacts to Trump’s criticism of his remarks
The exchange broke out following another Trump’s "ultimatum"
US authorities betray Americans by financing conflict in Ukraine — lawmaker
According to the Republican member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene, "the same scenario goes for continuing to fund and fight offensive wars on behalf of" Israel
Largest group of Ukrainian troops eliminated in Chasov Yar since special operation began
The battle for the town lasted for more than a year
India guided by national interests when buying weapons — foreign ministry
As reported earlier, India had notified the United States that it was not interested in buying US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets
Kiev is pulling soldiers, mercenaries trained in Europe to Konstantinovka — Duma member
Viktor Vodolatsky said that the influx of foreign fighters continues unabated, despite many being neutralized
Ukraine better make deal with Putin quick — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, otherwise, in four to six weeks there won't even be any defensive structures left for Ukraine
FACTBOX: Vladimir Putin and his pets
President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Thursday that he planned to gift Russia a pair of elephants on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries
Syrian transitional government troops repel Kurdish attack near Aleppo — ministry
According to the report, they staged a rocket attack on a building in the area, wounding four servicemen and three civilians
Press review: US eyes Ukraine peace by 2029 as Russia warns of Black Sea buildup
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 28th
Death toll from starvation in Gaza climbs to 169 — Health Ministry
According to the latest data from the ministry, since October 2023, the total number of victims of the escalation of the Gaza Strip conflict has risen to 60,430 with more than 148,000 people injured
Belarus creates special operations brigade in region bordering Ukraine
Major-General Vadim Denisenko emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening the southern sector, describing it as the most tense and unpredictable area
India to become third largest economy despite global instability — PM
Narendra Modi also stressed the importance of supporting domestic production and promoting the "Made in India" initiative
Crew Dragon spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Platonov docks with ISS
The launch of the Crew Dragon was initially scheduled for July 31, but was postponed due to bad weather
India's purchases of Russian oil make positive contribution to energy security — source
According to the source, "India's pragmatic approach ensured oil supplies, price stability, and market balance while fully complying with the international framework"
Trump says he redeploys nuclear submarines for safety of Americans
"We just have to be careful," US president said
Witkoff to pay visit to Russia — Trump
Special envoy is "going to Israel, and then he’s going to Russia, believe it or not," US leader said
Countries that sought to inflict defeat on Russia now want to stop its advance — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Russia’s foes want to stem the onrush of the Russian army to have an opportunity to arm and reinforce the Ukrainian army
Press review: UK pushes for strikes inside Russia as Trump delays global trade war launch
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 31st
India continues oil purchases from Russia, no information to contrary — source
According to the source, "India's energy purchases are driven by national interests and market conditions"
Russia ready to bide time on peace talks, if Ukraine not ready — Putin
The Russian leader commented on Vladimir Zelensky’s remark that talks with Moscow made no sense until "the regime" changed in Russia
Clashes between police, protesters against mobilization started in Vinnitsa
No official comments have been made thus far regarding the incident
Politician urges West to keep in mind serial production of Oreshnik missiles
According to Sergey Mironov, the West should accept reality and "behave decently"
Roscosmos is NASA’s reliable partner, helps resolve all technical issues — space chief
NASA representatives turned to their Russian counterparts to help resolve some technical issues of the Axiom Ax-4 commercial space mission to the ISS, Dmitry Bakanov specified
Flights from Riyadh to Moscow proves strong ties between two countries — Dmitriev
The Flynas airline made the first direct scheduled flight between Saudi Arabia and Russia on Friday
Macron gives Hamas reason to reject the Gaza deal — Israeli adviser
According to Dmitry Gendelman, the French leader "gave Hamas a reason to reject the proposals on the table," which "reinforces the blackmail" by the radicals
Russia has many nuclear submarines in oceans, Trump's vessels under control — Duma deputy
Viktor Vodolatsky believes that it would be more logical for the US to continue its efforts in the current situation
Lukashenko says discussed potential air ceasefire with US officials
"Things need to be handled carefully, and an agreement can be reached," the Belarusian president said
Putin cautious over future of Lenin's body
The president is worried that the issue of reburial might split the Russian society
Witkoff to visit Moscow this weekend — US envoy to NATO
Matt Whitaker also said that the US wants "both sides to agree to a deal"
IDF eliminates deputy commander of Hamas battalion in Gaza
According to its information, "Za‘atra previously served as the commander of the battalion's combat support company and was responsible for directing and advancing numerous terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops in the Gaza Strip"
IDF attacks 130 military targets in Gaza Strip
It added that "in northern and central Gaza, IDF troops continue to operate to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure above and below ground"
Trump orders relocation of two US submarines allegedly because of Medvedev's words
The Pentagon has not yet specified where the submarines were sent
Russian army destroys part of Ukraine’s Skala regiment transferred to Dnepropetrovsk area
Skala units were promptly targeted and destroyed by FAB bombs
Two US nuclear submarines ‘closer to Russia,’ Trump says
"We always want to be ready", US president added
First serial Oreshnik missile system produced in Russia — Putin
The first serial missile has been delivered to the army, the Russian leader said
Russia-US substantive discussion of Ukrainian issues yields results — Lavrov
"It is thanks to President Donald Trump's insistence that the Kiev regime agreed to our proposal to resume the Istanbul talks," the Russian foreign minister said
Trump reiterates his wish to resolve conflict in Ukraine
"This is a war that should have never happened," the US president stated
Concerns grow around US defense secretary’s decisions — WSJ
The US administration was displeased that President Donald Trump was left "in the dark about a pause in some weapons deliveries for Ukraine," the WSJ said
Russian officer says Ukraine’s losses cited by Ukrainian volunteer are realistic
According to TASS’ estimates based on daily bulletins, Ukraine’s overall losses exceed 300,000 over the seven months of 2025
Combat potential of Airborne Forces remains one of army’s priorities — defense minister
According to Andrey Belousov, the Airborne Forces are acting skillfully and decisively during the special military operation, with 99 people awarded the high title of Hero of Russia
Putin congratulates paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day
Russian President expressed special gratitude to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War, who have "bold and courageous combat operations" behind them
Ukrainian conflict unlikely to be resolved in coming year — top UK diplomat
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow's main goal is to eliminate the root causes of the crisis in Ukraine and ensure Russia’s safety
Russia slams UNSC for hypocrisy, abusing Ukrainian crisis
Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky stressed that Russia doesn’t object to discussing the Ukrainian crisis as such
Putin to hold talks with Malaysian leader on August 6 in Moscow
The Malaysian leader will visit Russia on August 5-10
Abbas orders to draft action plan on outcomes of UN conference on Palestine
Palestine urges to step up pressure on Israel to open all Gaza checkpoints
The government urged Israel to stop "using starvation as a weapon in its genocidal war against the Palestinian people"
Russian, Belarusian presidents to meet on Valaam Island — media outlet
Earlier on Friday, Alexander Lukashenko arrived in St. Petersburg
Serbia ready to buy out NIS, but Russia not interested — Srbijagas head
Dusan Bajatovic pointed out that, to remove NIS from the US sanctions list completely, a solution acceptable to both Washington and Moscow must be found
High-speed railways to boost Russia’s role of important logistical hub in Eurasia — Putin
President also mentioned an ongoing effort to expand the Baikal-Amur Mainline and the Trans-Siberian Railway, while also upgrading other routes and approaches to seaports and terminals
Lavrov rejects British PM’s remark about Istanbul talks between Russia, Ukraine as lie
In his latest memoir, Boris Johnson attempted to deny responsibility for derailing the Istanbul talks, Russian foreign minister said
Ukraine comes to terms with inability to hold Krasnoarmeisk — The Daily Telegraph
It is noted that the Ukrainian military believes the transfer of Krasnoarmeisk under Russian control to be a "matter of time"
Putin congratulates railway workers on professional holiday
In his words, the Railway Workers’ Day "brings together several generations of people whose efforts enabled our country to build a one-of-a-kind network of railways and a robust infrastructural core"
Russian troops liberate seven settlements in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops deliver seven strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial sites over week
Europe’s policies should not be based on ‘Russia threat’ myth — Orban
In his opinion, "Russia now is not in a position to threaten Europe"
Brazil is preparing response to US tariffs — Lula da Silva
"We have always been open for a dialogue," the head of state wrote on his page in the X
Putin says EU has lost all political sovereignty
The Russian leader pointed out that many political analysts have said recently that the European Union is no longer an economic giant, but a political dwarf
Russian forces liberate DPR’s Aleksandro-Kalinovo — top brass
According to Defense Ministry, Russian air defenses shot down 338 enemy fixed-wing drones and a guided aerial bomb over the past 24 hour
Snap presidential election may be held in Turkey in 2027 — official
The Turkish opposition insists on holding a snap presidential election this November
Indian oil companies negotiating Russian oil purchases — newspaper
According to Mint, Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd continue buying oil from Russian purchases and talks are underway to make spot deals
Trump says India would stop buying Russian oil
The US leader added that he heard that but is unaware whether it is true or not
West blackmails Kiev with compromising information on Ukrainian officials — former officer
According to Prozorov, the main task of these agencies was "to collect compromising information on Ukrainian officials and representatives of the Ukrainian authorities"
Exhumation of Soviet soldiers in Lvov 'degradation bordering on savagery' — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that despite the OSCE's declared commitment to defending and protecting human rights as one of the organization's fundamental aims, Western countries maintained a deathly silence while watching the actions of the Kiev regime
No tank brigades left in Ukraine — security forces
"According to Ukrainian Telegram channels, the 4th separate tank brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been reorganized into a separate heavy mechanized brigade," a source said.
