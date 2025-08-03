Krasheninnikov Volcano in Kamchatka starts to erupt first time in history of observations

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. For the first time in the history of observations, the Krasheninnikov Volcano in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Kamchatka has started to erupt, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said.

"An explosive eruption of the Krasheninnikov Volcano began at 4:50 p.m. GMT on August 2, spewing ash to the altitude of up to 3-4 km above the sea level. This is the first eruption of this volcano in the history of observations," the organization said in a statement.

In turn, the Kamchatka department of the Russian emergencies ministry said plumes of ash rose to the altitude of 6 kilometers.

"The column of ash is spreading eastward from the volcano and towards the Pacific Ocean. There are no populated areas on its way. <…> There are also no registered tourist groups in the vicinity of the volcano," rescuers said.