No casualties or major damage after tsunami in Severo-Kurilsk — Sakhalin governor

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. There have been no casualties or serious damage from the tsunami in Severo-Kurilsk in Russia’s Sakhalin region, head of the Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"There are no victims or major destruction," the governor stated, noting that the final tsunami wave partially flooded the local port and a fishing enterprise.

"People quickly climbed to higher ground, no one was injured," he added.

A strong earthquake occurred in the morning near the shores of Kamchatka, with its magnitude reaching 8.8 according to various estimates. A tsunami was recorded in Severo-Kurilsk in Russia’s Sakhalin region following the earthquake, the Severo-Kurilsk municipality’s mayor Alexander Ovsyannikov reported.