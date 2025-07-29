Thirty dead, 80,000 evacuated in Beijing due to rainstorms

BEIJING, July 29. /TASS/. Heavy rains in China’s capital of Beijing and the resulting floods have killed 30 people and forced more than 80,000 residents to evacuate, the China Central Television reported.

According to its information, twenty-eight of the victims were residents of the Miyun District in the northern part of the city. Highways and power lines have been damaged in areas affected by the rains.

The average rainfall in Beijing over the past few days has been about 166 mm. In some areas of the Chinese capital, this figure reaches 544 mm. Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered that every effort be made to prevent human casualties.