Over 200 people working on site of An-24 plane crash in Russia’s Far East

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, July 25. /TASS/. The total number of people working at the site of the An-24 plane crash in the Amur Region stands at 205, the region’s government said on Telegram.

"The overall number of all those involved in the effort is 205 people and 34 pieces of various equipment," the government said in a statement. "At present, the crash site can be reached only on tracked all-terrain vehicles."

Earlier, Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov departed to Tynda as part of a governmental commission led by Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin. The commission will assess the situation and decide on next steps.

On July 24, an An-24 passenger plane operated by Angara Airlines crashed during the second approach to land at Tynda Airport in the Amur Region. According to various reports, there were 46 to 49 people on board, including crew members. All those on board died in the crash, the Russian Investigative Committee said. The wreckage of the plane was found on a mountainside 16 kilometers from the city of Tynda; rescuers are working at the crash site. A state of emergency has been declared in the Amur Region, along with three days of mourning. A criminal investigation is underway.