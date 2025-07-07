Death toll from Texas flooding rises to 80 — media

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. At least 80 people were killed in the Texas floods caused by torrential rain and the rapidly rising water in the Guadalupe River, CNN reported.

According to the New York Times, at least 41 people are still missing, while 28 of those found dead have not yet been identified.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced plans to visit the flood-affected state on July 11, and on July 6 he signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County. According to Trump, the federal government is assisting local responders with flood relief efforts. US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem arrived in Texas on Saturday.