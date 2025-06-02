Six people injured in attack on demonstrators in Colorado — FBI

NEW YORK, June 2. /TASS/. Six people were injured in an attack on demonstrators in support of Israel in the American city of Boulder, Colorado, said Mark Michalek, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge.

"I'm able to confirm there are six victims, ages 67 to 88. All of them have been transported to local hospitals," he said.

Michalek added that the FBI was able to identify the suspect. "The suspect was heard to yell ‘Free Palestine!’ during the attack. The subject has been identified as Mohammed Sabri Solomon, and he's 45 years old."

"The FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism. Sadly, attacks like this are becoming too common across the country," Michalek said.

Earlier, CBS News reported that an attacker threw several Molotov cocktails at demonstrators who staged a march in Boulder in support of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip.