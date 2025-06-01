55 people receiving in-patient treatment after railway incident in Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Fifty-five people are receiving treatment in hospitals after the bridge collapse in the Bryansk Region, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, said.

"According to the latest data, fifty-five people, including four children, are receiving in-patient medical treatment after the railway incident in the Bryansk Region. Four of them, including a child, are in serious condition," he said, adding that psychological help was offered to 63 people.

Moscow Railways said that a passenger train running from Klimov to Moscow derailed on the Pilshino-Vygonichi railway sector in the Bryansk Region at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time (7:44 p.m. GMT) on May 31 after a motor bridge collapse on it. Later, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the bridge was blown up.