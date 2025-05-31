Governor says 1,290 Kursk Region residents previously unaccounted found

KURSK, May 31. /TASS/. Nearly 1,300 Kursk Region residents who were unaccounted for due to Ukrainian actions have been found, and the approximate location of another 421 people has been determined, Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein told reporters.

"To date, 1,290 people have been found, and the approximate location of another 421 people has been determined. Unfortunately, the number of people whose whereabouts are unknown today is 576. This is a very large number, of course, but it is accurate because it has been compiled from a number of sources," he said following a meeting of the working group on issues related to the disappearance of Kursk Region residents as a result of the Ukrainian invasion.

According to the regional head, the deaths of 304 civilians have been confirmed.

"As our settlements are liberated, our servicemen and investigators are finding evidence of barbaric crimes committed by the Ukrainian armed forces. Today, the deaths of 304 civilians have been confirmed. Most of them have been identified," he emphasized.