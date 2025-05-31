NEW YORK, May 31. /TASS/. A truck crash has set 250 million bees free in Washington state as a semi trailer carrying insects overturned, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department said.

"250 million bees are now loose," according to a statement released on its Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist). "Avoid the area due to the potential of bee escaping and swarming," the statement reads.

Several dozen beekeepers are working at the scene. The section of the road where the accident occurred will be closed until Saturday morning. The causes of the incident are being investigated.