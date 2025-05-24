Ninety-five Ukrainian drones destroyed, intercepted — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian air defense units intercepted and destroyed ninety-five Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"From 08:00 p.m. Moscow time (05:00 p.m. GMT) of May 24 to 00:00 a.m. of May 25 (09:00 p.m. GMT), air defenses on duty destroyed and intercepted 95 Ukrainian fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Drones were downed over the territory of Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol, Kaluga, Tula and Moscow Regions and the Republic of Crimea, the ministry added.