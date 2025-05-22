Colombia extradites man accused of stealing $413,000 worth of jewelry in Russian airport

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Colombia has extradited to Russia a man wanted through Interpol channels who is accused of stealing $413,000 worth of jewelry at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, official representative of the Interior Ministry Irina Volk told TASS.

"Today, at Bogota airport, representatives of the competent authorities of the Republic of Colombia handed over to the staff of the Interpol National Security Service of the Russian Interior Ministry and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia a Colombian citizen who was wanted through Interpol channels," she said.

Volk said that the attacker, together with other Colombians, stole jewelry and personal property from Russian and Turkey citizens in 2012. The accused absconded from justice abroad. In July 2014, he was put on the wanted list.