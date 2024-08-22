6 dead, 11 injured in hotel fire in South Korea

SEOUL, August 22. /TASS/. At least 6 people died and 11 got injured in a fire in the South Korean city of Bucheon, Yonhap reported, citing emergency services.

The fire broke out at the 8th floor of the 9-story building at about 19:39 (local time). The firefighters arrived at the scene in approximately 20 minutes. The fire did not spread across the building, but the authorities were wary of a high death toll due to thick black smoke. The police said earlier that the exact death toll could only be determined once the rescue operation is over. A total of 150 firefighters and 46 special vehicles were involved in the firefighting operation.

Previously, Yonhap reported that one person died in the fire and four guests had a heart attack. They were hospitalized after resuscitation procedure. Some guests got injured during the evacuation - they jumped to a pneumatic mat with an inflatable frame.

South Korean Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min reacted to the situation, ordering to engage all necessary measures to fight the fire.