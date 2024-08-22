Firefighters put out fire at oil depot in Russia’s southern Rostov Region

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Firefighters in the Russian town of Proletarsk in the southern Rostov Region have extinguished a fire that was caused by falling drone debris and engulfed six fuel tanks, an emergency official told TASS.

"The fire which engulfed six fuel tanks has been put out; firefighting efforts continue," he said.

Valery Gornich, head of the Proletarsky district administration, said earlier that the blaze had affected an area of 10,000 square meters, spreading to diesel fuel tanks. However, there was no threat of explosion and no one had to be evacuated from the area.

On the morning of August 18, air defenses repelled an attack by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle in the Rostov Region’s southeast; its debris fell on an industrial warehouse site in Proletarsk, causing diesel fuel to catch fire. Regional Governor Vasily Golubev said firefighters had been forced to suspend extinguishing efforts at some point due to another drone attack, resuming them shortly thereafter.

According to the district administration, there is no threat of the fire spreading to residential buildings and other facilities. A state of emergency is in effect in Proletarsk.