Drone hits multi-apartment house in Belgorod, no one hurt — governor

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. A Ukrainian fixed-wing drone hit a multi-apartment house in Belgorod and detonated, causing damage to several flats, Belgorod Region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Belgorod was attacked by a Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle. The drone hit a multi-apartment house and detonated. As a result, the explosion broke windows in five flats and seriously damaged a balcony in one flat," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that no one was hurt.

According to the governor, broken glass damaged the roof and walls on a kindergarten located nearby and a car parked near the house.