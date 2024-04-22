Two police officers killed, another one wounded in attack in Karachay-Cherkessia

CHERKESSK, April 22. /TASS/. Two police officers were killed and one more was wounded as an unidentified attacker assaulted a police squad in Karachay-Cherkessia, the Russian Investigative Committee’s department in the North Caucasus republic said.

"According to investigators, on April 22, an as-yet-unidentified attacker assaulted the Karachayevsky police squad on duty. Two policemen were killed on the spot and another one has been hospitalized," the department said in a statement.

The attacker fired several shots at police officers before taking service weapons and ammunition away from them. A criminal case has been launched.