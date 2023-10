DONETSK, October 3. /TASS/. A civilian was injured in an explosion of an unknown explosive object in the village of Sakhanka in the south of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said.

"A man, born in 1984, was injured as a result of detonation of an explosive object in the village of Sakhanka, Novoazovsky district," the mission said.