At least 21 killed, 18 injured in bus accident in Italy

ROME, October 4. /TASS/. At least 21 people were killed and 18 injured when a passenger bus fell from a flyover in Italy’s Venice late on Tuesday.

According to the ANSA news agency, the bus fell from the height of around 10 meters, hitting power lines, and caught fire.

Local media reported that two children were among the dead. The cause of the crash is unknown at this point.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said the bus had a private owner, and the details and purpose of its journey are yet to be established. It was suggested that the bus could be carrying tourists, possibly foreign citizens.

The RAI News 24 TV channel said that Ukrainian documents were found in the wreckage. It was also reported that the bus was leased and on its way to Venice.

Footage from the scene shows that the vehicle suffered major damage, and rescuers suggest that the death toll may grow. Some victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

President of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia was quoted as saying by ANSA that the victims were "of different nationalities, not Italians." The bus driver, a citizen of Italy, died in the crash.