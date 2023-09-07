Two Ukrainian drones intercepted above west Russia’s Bryansk — ministry

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) above the Bryansk Region on the border with Ukraine late on Thursday, destroying one of them in midair, the Russian Defense Ministry has told reporters.

"The Kiev regime’s attempt to commit a terrorist attack targeting facilities on the Russian Federation’s territory with the use of fixed-wing drones was thwarted on the evening of September 7," the ministry said in a statement. "Air defense units on duty intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles above the territory of the Bryansk Region. One of them was destroyed in midair," the ministry said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense units shot down drones above the Bryansk Region at around 6:30 a.m. Moscow time and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time. Also, a fixed-wing drone was intercepted above the region at around 5:30 p.m. Moscow time.