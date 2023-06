MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. United Russia has denied reports that Andrey Turchak, the secretary of the party’s General Council, was wounded.

Turchak is also the first deputy speaker of the Federation Council, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.

"We deny these reports," a party spokesperson told TASS.

Reports started to circulate on Telegram channels earlier, citing no sources, that Turchak had undergone a surgery following a light injury.