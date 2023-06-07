Water levels to rise in Kherson Region from 3 to 10 days — Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Water levels in a number of districts in the Kherson Region will continue to rise for another 3-10 days following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by Ukrainian bombardments.

"According to the forecast, the water level will continue to rise from 72 hours to ten days," Artyom Kuzin, deputy head of the regional directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

He also noted that the water level in the Novokakhovsky district had dropped by 31 cm.