GENICHESK, June 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled Kakhovka, Novaya Kakhovka and other population centers in the Kherson Region during the nighttime hours, firing 32 shells from conventional tube artillery pieces, a regional emergency services official told journalists on Sunday.

"During the night, the Kiev regime’s forces continued shelling civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Zavodovka, Vasilyevka and Velykaya Lepetikha, firing 32 shells overall from cannon artillery. The extent of civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure is currently being determined," he said.

On Saturday afternoon, Ukrainian troops also shelled the settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Peschanovka, Alyoshki, Golaya Pristan, Podstepnoye and Kardashinka, firing a total of 51 shells from tube artillery pieces.