Ukrainian forces resume shelling attacks on Donetsk People’s Republic

DONETSK, May 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces resumed shelling attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday morning after a 10-hour pause, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian military fired five 152 mm munitions at the city of Gorlovka at 8:05 a.m. local time (05:05 GMT). The previous Ukrainian shelling attack on the DPR was recorded at 9:50 p.m. local time (18:50 GMT) on Friday.

In addition, Ukrainian forces carried out an attack on the city of Mariupol, which involved long-range missiles, a DPR law enforcement official told TASS. According to him, there are no casualties.