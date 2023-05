MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Writer and public figure Zakhar Prilepin has been successfully operated on and brought in medication sleep for further recovery, the governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Gleb Nikitin, said on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"The operation was successful, Zakhar regained consciousness after the operation. Now he is in medication sleep, which is expected to speed up recovery," Nikitin said.