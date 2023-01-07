DPR says Ukrainian troops fired 10 MLRS rounds toward Donetsk

DONETSK, January 7. /TASS/. The DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes said Ukrainian forces fired 10 rounds toward Donetsk with a multiple launch rocket system on Saturday, ignoring the Russian initiative for a Christmas ceasefire.

"Shelling by Ukrainian armed formations of <...> Donetsk (the Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts) has been recorded. Ten rockets have been fired with a multiple launch rocket system," the mission said on Telegram.

It said the rockets were followed 5 minutes later by four rounds of the 155mm NATO-standard caliber that were fired toward the Petrovsky District.

These districts of Donetsk had already come under Ukrainian shelling Friday night into Saturday morning. The mission said the town of Makeyevka has been shelled three times since 00:00 on Saturday while Gorlovka has been shelled twice.

Putin ordered on January 5 that a ceasefire be established along the combat engagement line in the area of the special military operation from 12:00 of January 6 through 24:00 of January 7. The Ukrainian government has reacted negatively to the idea of a ceasefire for Christmas.

The Ukrainian military shelled the Donetsk People’s Republic, including Donetsk, multiple times after 12:00 of January 6. It was also reported that Russian military positions came under fire near Lisichansk. The town of Alyoshky in the Kherson Region was also shelled, with three people sustaining wounds.